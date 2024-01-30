A boom-tastic deal allows you to save a whopping 43% on the Sony SRS-XG300 boombox at Best Buy

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

You can't really have a bombastic party without an incredible boombox! However, the sad truth is that a powerful speaker will set you back a lot of cash unless you don't stumble upon an awesome deal on one. And what do we have here?! A deal that is letting you get the awesome Sony SRS-XG300 boombox for just $199.99, instead of the speaker's usual $349.99 price tag at Best Buy. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $150!

Sony SRS-XG300: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy!

Snag the Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The speaker has loud sound, perfect for large gatherings. Furthermore, it's a real bang for your buck at its current price.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Sony SRS-XG300 is big and loud, which makes it perfect for providing sound for big gatherings! Additionally, it sports a feature called Mega Bass, which — as the name suggests — boosts the bass, giving you that extra oomph to your songs. Furthermore, the speaker works with Sony's Music Center app, allowing you to tailor the sound to your preferences via the app's built-in EQ functionality.

Another key selling point of the Sony SRS-XG300 is that it boasts an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it superb durability. So, you'll be able to use your speaker anywhere without any worries about its safety.

As for battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 should be able to provide you with up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. That said, it might not last you for that long if you're using it at full blast, since battery life depends on how loud you're cranking up your tunes.

The Sony SRS-XG300 definitely has a lot to offer. Furthermore, that sweet $150 discount tips the scales in its favor even more. Just make sure to get it now while it's enjoying that nice price cut, since it may be too late tomorrow.

