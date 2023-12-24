Welcome 2024 with a bang and snatch the loud Sony SRS-XG300 for 43% off on Amazon





Sony SRS-XG300: Now $152 OFF on Amazon!



As a proper speaker for parties, the Sony SRS-XG300 has large dimensions and delivers loud sound. It even comes with a special feature called Mega Bass, which — surprise, surprise — increases the bass delivering an extra oomph to your favorite songs.



Additionally, the speaker works with Sony's Music Center app, which packs its own EQ functionality, letting you adjust the sound of your Sony SRS-XG300 exactly to your preferences. On top of that, this bad boy comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which gives it incredible durability and allows you to use your speaker pretty much anywhere.



In terms of battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, so if you are using the speaker at max volume, it probably won't be able to survive for that long.



What is the next big thing after Christmas? Welcoming New Year's Eve, of course. And if you want to welcome the new 2024 with a bang, Amazon is currently selling the Sony SRS-XG300 boombox with an incredible 43% discount. Such an awesome price cut means you can now snatch this bad boy for $152 less if you act fast and take advantage of this deal right now. Furthermore, both color options of the speaker are currently enjoying that sweet discount, which means you will score awesome savings regardless of the color you go for.