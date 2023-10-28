The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been scouring the web trying to find an amazing deal on a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker for gatherings, well, you've just found what you've been looking for.
Right now, Amazon has the awesome Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker on sale with a lovely 43% discount. After a quick calculation, it appears you now have the opportunity to snatch this amazing device for $152 off its price if you take advantage of this deal, that is.
Now, before making your purchase, we must note that the Sony SRS-XG300 has big proportions, which means you can't just take it and use it to listen to Taylor Swift while hiking or riding your bike. Thanks to its larger size, the device has ample power to provide sound for large gatherings. Furthermore, it has a nifty feature called Mega Bass, which, when turned on, provides that extra oomph you sometimes need at a big party.
In terms of battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 should be able to deliver up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge. However, if you use the speaker at its maximum volume, it may not last as long.
The Sony SRS-XG300 is loud, has great dust and water resistance, packs a good battery life, and it's now even more affordable than usual. All these things make this speaker a true bargain. This is why our advice is to get one at a discounted price before it's too late.
Right now, Amazon has the awesome Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker on sale with a lovely 43% discount. After a quick calculation, it appears you now have the opportunity to snatch this amazing device for $152 off its price if you take advantage of this deal, that is.
Now, before making your purchase, we must note that the Sony SRS-XG300 has big proportions, which means you can't just take it and use it to listen to Taylor Swift while hiking or riding your bike. Thanks to its larger size, the device has ample power to provide sound for large gatherings. Furthermore, it has a nifty feature called Mega Bass, which, when turned on, provides that extra oomph you sometimes need at a big party.
Additionally, the speaker supports Sony's Music Center app, which has an EQ functionality, letting you tailor the sound of your Sony SRS-XG300 entirely to your preferences or needs. Also, the speaker comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. You'll be able to use your Sony SRS-XG300 pretty much everywhere, including on the beach and near the pool.
In terms of battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 should be able to deliver up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge. However, if you use the speaker at its maximum volume, it may not last as long.
The Sony SRS-XG300 is loud, has great dust and water resistance, packs a good battery life, and it's now even more affordable than usual. All these things make this speaker a true bargain. This is why our advice is to get one at a discounted price before it's too late.
Things that are NOT allowed: