Bring the party anywhere you go with the Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Behold the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth speaker - it’s 20% off at Best Buy. Normally, scoring one of these beauties will set you back $249.99, but now it’s just $199.99 for a limited time.



There’s a lot going on for this little guy. First, it features a custom non-circular diaphragm to deliver high sound quality for a perfect listening experience. You can connect it to your phone or tablet and it will stay connected at up to 98.4 feet (30 meters).



This speaker also features a large 4,900mAh battery that can help pump up those beats for 24 hours straight. It’s compact and lightweight, and you can take it everywhere. The Sony SRS-XB43 is also IP67 certified, meaning you can take it really everywhere, dust or water won’t harm it.



Let’s say you’re on the lookout for a portable speaker but that Sony just doesn’t float your boat. Fret not, you can always check out our Behold the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth speaker - it’s 20% off at Best Buy. Normally, scoring one of these beauties will set you back $249.99, but now it’s justfor a limited time.There’s a lot going on for this little guy. First, it features a custom non-circular diaphragm to deliver high sound quality for a perfect listening experience. You can connect it to your phone or tablet and it will stay connected at up to 98.4 feet (30 meters).This speaker also features a large 4,900mAh battery that can help pump up those beats for 24 hours straight. It’s compact and lightweight, and you can take it everywhere. The Sony SRS-XB43 is also IP67 certified, meaning you can take it really everywhere, dust or water won’t harm it.Let’s say you’re on the lookout for a portable speaker but that Sony just doesn’t float your boat. Fret not, you can always check out our Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021) piece and see what’s out there.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Summer is officially here, and it’s time to leave your burrow and enjoy the beaches and mountains of our amazing planet. Bringing a pair of headphones with you might provide some solitary entertainment but if you want to party like it’s 1998, you need a portable Bluetooth speaker.