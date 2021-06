Bring the party anywhere you go with the Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$199.99

Behold the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth speaker - it’s 20% off at Best Buy. Normally, scoring one of these beauties will set you back $249.99, but now it’s justfor a limited time.There’s a lot going on for this little guy. First, it features a custom non-circular diaphragm to deliver high sound quality for a perfect listening experience. You can connect it to your phone or tablet and it will stay connected at up to 98.4 feet (30 meters).This speaker also features a large 4,900mAh battery that can help pump up those beats for 24 hours straight. It’s compact and lightweight, and you can take it everywhere. The Sony SRS-XB43 is also IP67 certified, meaning you can take it really everywhere, dust or water won’t harm it.Let’s say you’re on the lookout for a portable speaker but that Sony just doesn’t float your boat. Fret not, you can always check out our Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021) piece and see what’s out there.