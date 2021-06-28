Bring the party anywhere you go with the Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 7:27 AM
Summer is officially here, and it’s time to leave your burrow and enjoy the beaches and mountains of our amazing planet. Bringing a pair of headphones with you might provide some solitary entertainment but if you want to party like it’s 1998, you need a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Behold the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth speaker - it’s 20% off at Best Buy. Normally, scoring one of these beauties will set you back $249.99, but now it’s just $199.99 for a limited time.

There’s a lot going on for this little guy. First, it features a custom non-circular diaphragm to deliver high sound quality for a perfect listening experience. You can connect it to your phone or tablet and it will stay connected at up to 98.4 feet (30 meters).

This speaker also features a large 4,900mAh battery that can help pump up those beats for 24 hours straight. It’s compact and lightweight, and you can take it everywhere. The Sony SRS-XB43 is also IP67 certified, meaning you can take it really everywhere, dust or water won’t harm it.

Let’s say you’re on the lookout for a portable speaker but that Sony just doesn’t float your boat. Fret not, you can always check out our Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021) piece and see what’s out there.

