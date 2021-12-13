Notification Center

iOS Apple Android Sony Games

Sony intended to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS and Android

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Sony reportedly planned to bring PlayStation Now to phones
The ongoing lawsuit between Apple and the Fortnite maker Epic Games is the gift that keeps on giving, as the next revelation from the court documents, the arguments of the prosecution and the counterarguments of the defense, reveals that Sony wanted PlayStation Now to be mobile.

That's right, it seems that Sony had plans to bring its extremely popular game streaming service to your iPhone or Android handsets as well as tablets. Spotted by the Verge in the trial was the telling sentence for a "[not-yet-announced] mobile extension of an existing streaming service for PlayStation users, streaming access to over 450+ PS3 games to start, with PS4 games to follow."

Sony's PlayStation Now offers access to hundreds of games for one low monthly price, and an iOS or Android subscription could have catapulted the popularity of the service to stratospheric heights. 

Given that most of the graphics rendering is done on Sony's side, those games could have likely been played on mobile hardware with little issues, save for the pesky one of the small screens, of course, but there would undoubtedly have been an option for mirroring those to a TV. 

In any case, this nugget of PlayStation Now on mobile info was tucked in the part where Apple explains how and why it launched its own Arcade gaming service and preempted any moves to occupy the space by the competition.

