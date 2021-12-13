Sony intended to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS and Android

Sony intended to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS and Android0
That's right, it seems that Sony had plans to bring its extremely popular game streaming service to your iPhone or Android handsets as well as tablets. Spotted by the Verge in the trial was the telling sentence for a "[not-yet-announced] mobile extension of an existing streaming service for PlayStation users, streaming access to over 450+ PS3 games to start, with PS4 games to follow."
Given that most of the graphics rendering is done on Sony's side, those games could have likely been played on mobile hardware with little issues, save for the pesky one of the small screens, of course, but there would undoubtedly have been an option for mirroring those to a TV.