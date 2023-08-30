The awesome-sounding, incredible noise-canceling Sony LinkBuds S are currently 36% off on Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S: Now $72 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon and save $72 in the process! These earbuds have amazing ANC and sound incredible. $72 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds S are also small, lightweight, and pretty comfortable, which means you will be able to wear them for hours without experiencing discomfort in your ears.In addition to their nice design, the LinkBuds S pack an amazing sound and just incredible ANC. The world just goes silent the moment you turn the ANC on. Oh, and they are also IPX4 certified, which means they are good for the gym as well.Additionally, the Sony LinkBuds S boast incredible battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer about 6 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on or up to 10 hours with it turned off. Add the case and the playback time goes to 20 hours. These are very impressive numbers given the fact that we are talking about really tiny earbuds here.