The awesome-sounding, incredible noise-canceling Sony LinkBuds S are currently 36% off on Amazon
If you've been scouring the web for a new pair of good-sounding earbuds with amazing ANC and a more budget-friendly price tag, well, you have just found what you've been looking for.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the awesome Sony LinkBuds S earbuds for 36% off their regular price. Such a discount on these nice earphones means you can grab a pair for $72 less if you take advantage of this deal.
The Sony LinkBuds S are also small, lightweight, and pretty comfortable, which means you will be able to wear them for hours without experiencing discomfort in your ears.
In addition to their nice design, the LinkBuds S pack an amazing sound and just incredible ANC. The world just goes silent the moment you turn the ANC on. Oh, and they are also IPX4 certified, which means they are good for the gym as well.
As you can see, the Sony LinkBuds S have everything an awesome pair of earbuds must come with: great sound, incredible ANC, and impressive battery life. And now these amazing earphones have another great advantage: they can be yours for less. However, this offer won't be available for eternity, so stop wasting time; tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a pair of Sony LinkBuds S at a discounted price today.
Additionally, the Sony LinkBuds S boast incredible battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer about 6 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on or up to 10 hours with it turned off. Add the case and the playback time goes to 20 hours. These are very impressive numbers given the fact that we are talking about really tiny earbuds here.
