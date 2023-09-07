Resistance is futile: almost half the price is off for the Sony INZONE H7 headset!

Save 44% on the ultra cool Sony INZONE H7 headset over at Amazon If you’re on the lookout for your next pair of headphones, why not get something spectacular both on the outside and inside? Meet the Sony INZONE H7 headset that will make the hearts of gamers and serious phone callers beat a little faster. This pair offers 360 spatial sound, a highly responsive, voice-focused microphone, a super comfortable headband and great battery life. $102 off (44%) Buy at Amazon

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting colder: we’ll be spending more and more time at home. Which, frankly said, is just another excuse to get one more pair of headphones: why not something gaming-oriented this time? Spoiler alert: it’s massively discounted right now, the price is almost cut in half.We’re talking about the Sony INZONE H7 headset that’s 44% off of its regular price at Amazon. Touch this:Put in dollars, the discount sum is over 100 bucks. For the price, you get quite more than just a decent over-ear headset. The gamers will definitely enjoy the 360 Spatial Sound from an all-new virtualizer that reproduces an immersive 7.1 channel surround sound. Put in gaming terms, that’s how you can pinpoint your enemy’s location wherever they’re hiding.During working hours you’ll be guaranteed the spotlight at every Zoom call with these pearl-white cans – can’t go unnoticed! The serious phone callers among us are in for a treat with the highly responsive, voice-focused boom microphone on the headset. The microphone has a closer-to-the-mouth design, so your voice can be heard loud and clear in every situation. Mic control has never been easier: fold down to talk, and flip up to mute.If you’ve had negative headset experiences in the past, due to uncomfortable cans, you can pretty much forget about that with the Sony INZONE H7 – the wide, soft headband distributes weight evenly across the head for long-wearing comfort and the soft nylon ear pads provide high level of comfort and stability.Battery is king with up to 40 hours of life from a single charge. So, if you’re getting in a gaming marathon that will magically turn the day into night, you’ll be covered. And you’ll still have some power left – in the headset, at least – for that 8 AM Zoom call with the boss.