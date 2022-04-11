 The next-gen Sony IMX866 phone camera sensor gets detailed with a unique feature - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Sony Camera

The next-gen Sony IMX866 phone camera sensor gets detailed with a unique feature

Daniel Petrov
By
1
The next-gen Sony IMX866 phone camera sensor gets detailed with a unique feature
The Sony 800-series camera sensors that will be present in the next generation of flagship phones have been detailed further. Going under the model name Sony IMX866, a 50MP representative of the series is supposed to land in future phones from OnePlus, for instance, which has been using the IMX766 predecessor for the 9 Pro, or Oppo, which uses it for both the main and ultrawide cameras of its newest Find X5 Pro flagship.

The Sony IMX866 is expected to be larger than the IMX766, with larger pixels able to collect more light, reports leaker Digital Chat Station. The other big difference will be the Red-Green-Blue-White pixel matrix arrangement, unlike the traditional red, green, and blue pixels utilized in the current IMX766 stalwart. The addition of the extra white pixel allow for better light collection and better color accuracy if the computational algorithms are also done right. 

Last but not least, and this is the biggest news about Sony's upcoming 50MP IMX866 sensor, is that it is actually a dual-frame sensor which goes to a 16:11 aspect ratio utilizing 1/1.49" from the size of the sensor when recording video. For photos, it reverts to a 4:3 aspect ratio and a yet to be reported overall size. 

This way the sensor will allow for optimal light collection in both video capturing and photo taking scenarios whose needs differ in that regard. This is the most intriguing feature of the new Sony IMX866 sensor and we can't wait to hear the snappy marketing names that phone makers will be titling it with.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy A13 launched in the US, Samsung's cheapest phone with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy A13 launched in the US, Samsung's cheapest phone with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery
Google's phenomenal Pixel 5a (5G) mid-ranger drops to a new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's phenomenal Pixel 5a (5G) mid-ranger drops to a new all-time low price
-$250
Deleted embedded tweets are no longer blank (again)
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Deleted embedded tweets are no longer blank (again)
The yet-unannounced Pixel 6a beats the Pixel 6 in a leaked side-by-side benchmark result
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The yet-unannounced Pixel 6a beats the Pixel 6 in a leaked side-by-side benchmark result
Grueling durability test reveals another key Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra strength
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Grueling durability test reveals another key Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra strength
The OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless