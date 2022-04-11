The next-gen Sony IMX866 phone camera sensor gets detailed with a unique feature





The Sony IMX866 is expected to be larger than the IMX766, with larger pixels able to collect more light, reports leaker Digital Chat Station . The other big difference will be the Red-Green-Blue-White pixel matrix arrangement, unlike the traditional red, green, and blue pixels utilized in the current IMX766 stalwart. The addition of the extra white pixel allow for better light collection and better color accuracy if the computational algorithms are also done right.





Last but not least, and this is the biggest news about Sony's upcoming 50MP IMX866 sensor, is that it is actually a dual-frame sensor which goes to a 16:11 aspect ratio utilizing 1/1.49" from the size of the sensor when recording video. For photos, it reverts to a 4:3 aspect ratio and a yet to be reported overall size.





This way the sensor will allow for optimal light collection in both video capturing and photo taking scenarios whose needs differ in that regard. This is the most intriguing feature of the new Sony IMX866 sensor and we can't wait to hear the snappy marketing names that phone makers will be titling it with.

