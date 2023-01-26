Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

One of the best Bluetooth speakers from Sony is almost half price!

Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers from Sony is almost half price!
Winter has come (thanks to Ned Stark!) but this doesn't mean we should just stay home and hibernate. We should explore the world, and we should explore it in style. A portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to add some music to your outdoor adventures (ice bath Wim Hoff-style, anyone?).

One great option is the Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is currently 46% off at Best Buy, reducing the price from $279.99 to just $149.99 for a limited time—almost half the original price!

Sony - SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Taupe

$130 off (46%)
$149 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

This portable boombox offers a lot of features that make it an excellent choice for outdoor use. Firstly, it features a custom non-circular diaphragm that delivers high-quality sound, providing you with a perfect listening experience.

You can easily connect it to your phone or tablet, and it will stay connected up to 98.4 feet (30 meters) away. This means you can easily control the music and volume even if you're not right next to the speaker.

The large 4,900 mAh battery is another super helpful feature of the Sony SRS-XB43. It provides 24 hours of continuous playback, which is absolutely amazing—one whole day and one night of music. It's also compact and lightweight, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. The speaker is also IP67 certified, meaning it is dust- and water resistant. This means you can take it to the beach, by the pool, or even in the rain without any worries.

If you're in the market for a portable speaker but the Sony SRS-XB43 doesn't quite fit your needs, don't worry. You can always check out our list of the Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers for other options.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless