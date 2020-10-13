Save $200 on Motorola Razr 5G

 View

Save $200 on Motorola Razr 5G

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Sony Deals Amazon Prime Day

This 65-inch 4K OLED Sony TV is $1,000 cheaper

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 13, 2020, 7:20 AM
This 65-inch 4K OLED Sony TV is $1,000 cheaper
Today is Prime Day 2020 and there are hundreds of deals available across Amazon and competing retailers! All sorts of product categories have received love including smartphones, tablets, and headphones.

The TV department is the one that seems to have received the most love so far, though. And because of that we wanted to bring your attention to this great deal available right now at Best Buy.

A massive $1,000 discount on Prime Day


The 65-inch Sony A8H Series is a premium Smart TV that runs Android TV straight out of the box. It usually retails at $2,799.99 in the United States, but that price has now been reduced by a whopping $1,000 to only $1,799.99.

That money gives you access to a gorgeous 65-inch 4K OLED display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. It also boasts a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and ridiculously thin bezels.


Sony has fitted it with the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which enables an even wider color spectrum than usual. Additionally, images filmed in Full-HD or 2K will be automatically upscaled to 4K.

Picture quality is taken up another level with HDR, which in this case analyzes each object on screen to reproduce the best possible color.

The presence of Android TV means the Sony TV supports a wide range of streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, CBS All Access, and YouTube among many others.

Sony’s premium TV works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit too. If you’re a Google Chromecast or Miracast user don’t worry because those features are supported too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day: iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and more
Popular stories
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks
Popular stories
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy: Galaxy S20, Note 20, iPhone XS, and many more
Popular stories
Best Walmart deals on Prime Day: smartphones, smartwatches, TVs and others
Popular stories
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day Camera deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless