This 65-inch 4K OLED Sony TV is $1,000 cheaper

A massive $1,000 discount on Prime Day

The 65-inch Sony A8H Series is a premium Smart TV that runs Android TV straight out of the box. It usually retails at $2,799.99 in the United States, but that price has now been reduced by a whopping $1,000 to only $1,799.99.



That money gives you access to a gorgeous 65-inch 4K OLED display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. It also boasts a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and ridiculously thin bezels.













Picture quality is taken up another level with HDR, which in this case analyzes each object on screen to reproduce the best possible color.



The presence of Android TV means the Sony TV supports a wide range of streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, CBS All Access, and YouTube among many others.



Sony's premium TV works with Google Assistant Amazon Alexa , and Apple HomeKit too. If you're a Google Chromecast or Miracast user don't worry because those features are supported too.