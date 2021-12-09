Sonos now supports high-resolution audio from Amazon Music

Sonos now supports high-resolution audio from Amazon Music0
Sonos supports many streaming services, but only a few of them offer a lossless audio experience. The list includes Tidal and Deezer, both of which can stream 16-bit, 44.1kHz audio, which is also known as CD-quality audio. While Apple Music is supported by Sonos, Apple’s lossless audio streaming isn’t at the time - but could be coming in the future.
To listen to hi-res audio from Amazon Music, you must be signed up for the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription plan.
To help you understand what audio quality you are streaming in, Sonos added a badge on the Now Playing screen into their app. If you are listening to hi-res audio, the app will show Ultra HD, which is how Amazon is calling high-resolution audio quality.