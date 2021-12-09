Sonos now supports high-resolution audio from Amazon Music

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Sonos, a company known for its premium wireless audio products, announced that most of its devices now support high-resolution audio from Amazon Music. Amazon’s music service joins Qobuz and Sonos Radio HD on the list of services that can stream high-res audio on Sonos speakers.Sonos supports many streaming services, but only a few of them offer a lossless audio experience. The list includes Tidal and Deezer, both of which can stream 16-bit, 44.1kHz audio, which is also known as CD-quality audio. While Apple Music is supported by Sonos, Apple’s lossless audio streaming isn’t at the time - but could be coming in the future.The benefit of listening to 24-bit, 48kHz audio is that you can listen to your favorite songs without the audio having undergone a conversion. As Greg McAllister, Senior Sound Experience Manager at Sonos, said, "you’re listening to the actual file from the studio."To listen to hi-res audio from Amazon Music, you must be signed up for the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription plan.To help you understand what audio quality you are streaming in, Sonos added a badge on the Now Playing screen into their app. If you are listening to hi-res audio, the app will show Ultra HD, which is how Amazon is calling high-resolution audio quality.