Sonos now supports high-resolution audio from Amazon Music

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Sonos, a company known for its premium wireless audio products, announced that most of its devices now support high-resolution audio from Amazon Music. Amazon’s music service joins Qobuz and Sonos Radio HD on the list of services that can stream high-res audio on Sonos speakers.

Sonos supports many streaming services, but only a few of them offer a lossless audio experience. The list includes Tidal and Deezer, both of which can stream 16-bit, 44.1kHz audio, which is also known as CD-quality audio. While Apple Music is supported by Sonos, Apple’s lossless audio streaming isn’t at the time - but could be coming in the future.

The benefit of listening to 24-bit, 48kHz audio is that you can listen to your favorite songs without the audio having undergone a conversion. As Greg McAllister, Senior Sound Experience Manager at Sonos, said, "you’re listening to the actual file from the studio."

To listen to hi-res audio from Amazon Music, you must be signed up for the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription plan.
To help you understand what audio quality you are streaming in, Sonos added a badge on the Now Playing screen into their app. If you are listening to hi-res audio, the app will show Ultra HD, which is how Amazon is calling high-resolution audio quality.

