Sonos finally fixes volume control bug, but frustrations remain

A long-overdue fix for volume control Times have been rather tough for Sonos considering the disastrous launch of its overhauled iOS app in May 2024. Instead of introducing a refined and upgraded app with better user experience, the company ended up removing key features and introducing bugs that frustrated users.Everyday use of the app became a headache for, and one of the biggest issues was the broken volume control, which caused sudden jumps, lag, and a completely inconsistent experience.The backlash was so bad that even CEO Patrick Spence stepped down . Sonos promised drastic changes like scrapping executive bonuses and extending warranties, but none of that was fixing the real issues that affected the app's users. Finally, after months of complaints, it looks like things are slowly starting to get better.



According to multiple users on Reddit’s Sonos community (via TechRadar), volume adjustments now happen instantly, and the app connects to speakers much faster than before. Previously, changing the volume in the app came with a noticeable delay, sometimes taking several seconds before the change actually took effect—a nightmare for anyone trying to fine-tune their listening experience.



Reddit user @TheOtherAndris described the situation before the fix:





But not everyone is convinced



While many Sonos users are noticing the fix, some aren’t seeing much improvement. A few have reported that volume control still feels sluggish, and others say the app continues to struggle with connectivity issues.



One recurring complaint involves the volume slider disappearing when switching rooms, forcing users to restart the app or reconnect their system. The Sonos subreddit is still packed with frustrated users reporting bugs, which suggests that this fix is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle.