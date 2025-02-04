Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Sonos finally fixes volume control bug, but frustrations remain

0comments
A phone with the sonos app displayed on it.
Times have been rather tough for Sonos considering the disastrous launch of its overhauled iOS app in May 2024. Instead of introducing a refined and upgraded app with better user experience, the company ended up removing key features and introducing bugs that frustrated users.

Everyday use of the app became a headache for, and one of the biggest issues was the broken volume control, which caused sudden jumps, lag, and a completely inconsistent experience.

The backlash was so bad that even CEO Patrick Spence stepped down. Sonos promised drastic changes like scrapping executive bonuses and extending warranties, but none of that was fixing the real issues that affected the app's users. Finally, after months of complaints, it looks like things are slowly starting to get better.

A long-overdue fix for volume control


According to multiple users on Reddit’s Sonos community (via TechRadar), volume adjustments now happen instantly, and the app connects to speakers much faster than before. Previously, changing the volume in the app came with a noticeable delay, sometimes taking several seconds before the change actually took effect—a nightmare for anyone trying to fine-tune their listening experience.

Reddit user @TheOtherAndris described the situation before the fix:

The volume would literally jump around randomly when I tried to control it and there was a horrible delay.


Another user, @torgnet, confirmed that responsiveness has significantly improved:

I noticed it today too. Very responsive. Hasn’t worked that smooth in a long while.

Another user, @brianpnicholson, expressed optimism, stating:

I’m just celebrating having basic functionality restored so unexpectedly after so long. I’d pretty much given up and written off my older stuff as obsolete. Very pleasant surprise.

But not everyone is convinced


While many Sonos users are noticing the fix, some aren’t seeing much improvement. A few have reported that volume control still feels sluggish, and others say the app continues to struggle with connectivity issues.

One recurring complaint involves the volume slider disappearing when switching rooms, forcing users to restart the app or reconnect their system. The Sonos subreddit is still packed with frustrated users reporting bugs, which suggests that this fix is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

Recommended Stories
Fixing the volume bug doesn’t erase six months of frustration. The fact that such a fundamental feature took this long to fix has only made Sonos look out of touch with its user base.

To its credit, Sonos is actively addressing app issues and has even launched a public Trello board to provide updates on bug fixes and upcoming improvements. But after such a disastrous rollout, it’s going to take more than just one fix to win back trust.

For now, Sonos users can finally control their volume without delay, but until all major bugs are squashed, many will remain skeptical about the company’s ability to turn things around.
