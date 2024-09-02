Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Sonos launches public roadmap for its dead-on-arrival app

Sonos app update roadmap
Sonos app roadmap on Trello | Screenshot credit: Sonos
Sonos is trying hard to convince customers not to leave its sinking ship by promising them monthly updates that are meant to fix the app. In addition to the updates that are already rolling out every month, Sonos is now providing customers with a little bit more transparency when it comes to the contents of the updates.

Basically, Sonos released a new Trello board that tracks fixes in the app and offers information about what’s coming every month and beyond. The list also includes things that have already been addressed and what issues Sonos’ engineers are hearing about and working on.

For example, full queue editing / management and playlist editing are the next major features on the list. However, they don’t have a release timeframe yet, but it’s nice to know that the company is working on bringing these features to the new app.

On the bright side, we already know what’s coming in the next few updates. Here is the full list of new features and improvements coming soon:

  • Search and browse latency fixes
  • Improved volume responsiveness
  • User interface improvements (based on customer feedback)
  • Improving the reliability of Alarm consistency
  • Individual Delete in Queue
  • iOS 18 Trueplay support

Besides that, Sonos is already working to address the following issues:

  • Improve add product success rate
  • “System Not Found” error
  • Volume responsiveness
  • Search and browse latency
  • “Something went wrong” error
  • Music library issues
  • UI Fit & Finish

The Trello board also includes links to the Sonos app release notes, so every time a new update is available, users can check out everything that’s included in the update.

It’s a useful incentive that might convince some customers that Sonos is determined to do everything to bring the new app on par with the old one when it comes to functionality.

Unfortunately, that might take longer than many would like, so it remains to be seen if Sonos will continue to bleed customers.
