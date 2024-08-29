Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Sonos app is getting another update, but it’s nothing major

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Sonos app is getting another update, but it’s nothing major
In an attempt to fix its redesigned app that made the company lose a lot of customers, money and employees, Sonos promised to release new updates on a monthly basis, even more often if the need arises.

The most important changes to the app are expected to arrive this fall, but that doesn’t mean that the company’s customers don’t get anything in August. Although this month’s Sonos app update isn’t as exciting as some of the previous ones, it still brings some much-needed improvements.

The update that is being rolled out gradually to users over the next several days includes a couple of improvements and new functionalities, yet nothing major.

For example, Sonos revealed that the latest update adds the ability to clear the queue on Android. Also, a Night Mode toggle has been added in the Room Settings for sound bars.

The update also brings some accessibility improvements in Settings, as well as improved smoothness and reliability for product setup. That’s about everything that Sonos has been able to include in this update, so here’s hoping that the next one will bring even more new features and improvements.

Sonos had been considering bringing back the old app because the new app is “too far gone,” but that wasn’t possible since the core functionality of the new app was moved into the cloud.

Because of that, Sono’s customers must wait until the company manages to add all the functionality of the old app to the new one, hoping that nothing will be missed when the company ends its work. Or simply switch products and go for other audio devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless