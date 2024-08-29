Sonos app is getting another update, but it’s nothing major
In an attempt to fix its redesigned app that made the company lose a lot of customers, money and employees, Sonos promised to release new updates on a monthly basis, even more often if the need arises.
The most important changes to the app are expected to arrive this fall, but that doesn’t mean that the company’s customers don’t get anything in August. Although this month’s Sonos app update isn’t as exciting as some of the previous ones, it still brings some much-needed improvements.
For example, Sonos revealed that the latest update adds the ability to clear the queue on Android. Also, a Night Mode toggle has been added in the Room Settings for sound bars.
The update also brings some accessibility improvements in Settings, as well as improved smoothness and reliability for product setup. That’s about everything that Sonos has been able to include in this update, so here’s hoping that the next one will bring even more new features and improvements.
Because of that, Sono’s customers must wait until the company manages to add all the functionality of the old app to the new one, hoping that nothing will be missed when the company ends its work. Or simply switch products and go for other audio devices.
The update that is being rolled out gradually to users over the next several days includes a couple of improvements and new functionalities, yet nothing major.
Sonos had been considering bringing back the old app because the new app is “too far gone,” but that wasn’t possible since the core functionality of the new app was moved into the cloud.
