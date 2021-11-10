Latest Pixel problems introduce bizarre software issues that Google knows about

In an odd twist of deja vu, some Pixel models that already received the Android 12 update last month are receiving a prompt to install Android 12 with the November security update once again. The update doesn't seem to change anything and later in the afternoon, Google stated that "We’re sorry for the alert you received. Not to worry, we’ve resolved this issue and you can disregard it."

Those with the Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a had received a notification alerting them that they had received an update that will install Android 12 on their phones. The update weighs in at a zaftig-like 1.5GB. The buzz around the water cooler this morning is that the Android 12 update was sent a second time to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a lineups.





Interestingly, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were not included among the models that received a second prompt to update to Android 12. The new Pixel models came with Android 12 out of the box which might explain why it didn't receive a second update; after all, it never actually received a first one. It is not known whether an Android Beta Program enrollment (in the past or present) improved the odds of a Pixel user receiving the second update.





Now that Google has said that you can disregard the second update, by all means, go ahead and do so. After all, wasting storage on an update that you already have installed on your phone. Interestingly, it appears that the second update pushed out by mistake contained Verizon specific-files that were disseminated globally.







One Reddit user whose Pixel 4 XL runs on AT&T and has been updated to Android 12 described the craziness that descended into Pixel-land and said that when he received the second Android 12 update, he "assumed this was some glitch with former and current Beta users since I was one, but it seems non-Beta users have gotten this as well."





He added that "I've also heard reports that this is a Verizon build of the software, so I'm not touching it until Google comes out with an official statement about it or the notification just disappears on its own. EDIT: The notification seemed to disappear on it's own not too long ago, so I guess Google took notice? Who knows."





And yet another Pixel user stated that "I'm staying on Android 11 forever. Not making the jump to Android 12, made it in my Pixel 4 and I'm really not into it. My Pixel 5 will stay on 11 for as long as I can hold it."





Once again, we have to tell you that this is so typical for the launch of a new Pixel model. Verizon locked Pixel 6 models don't receive a scheduled update which ends up being sent to older Pixel handsets not locked to Verizon. Flickering light appears on the display, and there are three different issues with the under-display fingerprint scanner.







If you haven't decided (as this writer is still deciding)between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro, all of these problems might steer you toward iOS. However, having written about issues that surfaced on the Pixel 2 line, the Pixel 3 series, and the Pixel 4 models, yours truly already figured that there could be some issues regarding the new Pixel models and it has yet to scare this writer off of the Pixel 6 Pro yet.