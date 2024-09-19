Apple''s feature in iOS 18 to secure and hide apps won't make all apps disappear

Add Face ID Biometric protection to any app on your iPhone







You will notice, if you're running iOS 18 , a folder labeled "Hidden" which is where the device owner will see icons of the apps that have been hidden. To see the actual icons in that folder, you will have to prove your identity via Face ID. Others won't be able to discern which icons you have hidden on your device.









Adding Face ID security to any app is a snap. Long press on the app icon you want to secure and you'll see one option on the popup menu titled "Require Face ID." Tap on it and the next menu will give you three options:



Require Face ID

Hide and Require Face ID

Cancel





Pressing on "Cancel" is pretty self-explanatory. Tap on "Require Face ID" and the next time you want to open that app, Face ID will deploy to verify that it is you before opening the app. To disable the use of Face ID for the app, long press the icon and you'll get an option to "Don't Require Face ID." Select it and you can just open the app as normal.

Last chance to pre-order the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max!

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device. $1000 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo). $1200 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon





Tapping on "Hide and Require Face ID" will not only secure the app by having Face ID verify that you are indeed the person opening it on your phone, but it also removes the app icon from your home screen. There is no trace of the icon except in Settings. Apple notes that the app will be "obscured" on your home screen and in the "Hidden" folder in the App Library. You also will not receive any notifications, calls, or critical alerts from the hidden app. Keep that in mind.



Not all apps are playing along with Apple's new feature







If you want to make the app visible again, go tap the Hidden folder in the App Library and let Face ID do its thing. The icon for the hidden app will appear. Long press the icon and select "Do not require Face ID" and "Add to Home Screen" and the app loses the Face ID protection and will show up again on your phone. This is a great feature for apps that you don't want possible thieves to be looking at such as your banking apps, your stock market trading apps, and any apps, really, that could change the quality of your life if broken into.





Some apps, however, are not playing along with this feature . If you try and hide Reddit, it will still show up in your apps switcher although the app will still require Face ID to open. Even if you have it hidden, if you go to the App Store and look up the listing for the Reddit app, it will show as Open which means that despite going to the trouble to try and hide the fact that you installed the app, someone with your phone can discover that you have it on your device.



