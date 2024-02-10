Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Software update is coming to fix annoying bug on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

Software update is coming to fix annoying bug on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2
According to a tweet from @StellaFudge (via MacRumors), who apparently works at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, Apple has sent out an internal memo to these authorized repair shops to let them know that the company is aware of an issue with the Apple Watch models released last year.

The memo, which was obtained by MacRumors, says "Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display." Apple adds that some customers might say that their Apple Watch model is experiencing "ghost touches." Owners of impacted Apple Watch models say that the screen will "jump erratically" or take other actions even if the user has not interacted with the device. The problem could cause users to be unable to enter their passcode or have an accidental phone call made.

Apple is telling technicians not to replace Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models with touch issues

The tweet from @StellaFudge notes that Apple has told technicians working at authorized service centers and, we assume, at Apple Stores as well, not to replace any Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Ultra 2 units exhibiting this problem. Instead, Apple is telling technicians to inform customers that Apple will soon be issuing a software update that will resolve the problem.

With that in mind, Apple is telling Apple Watch owners to make sure that they keep their devices updated and running the latest version of watchOS, especially since the touch issue is expected to be fixed via a software update. Apple didn't give a timeframe as to when we can expect the update to arrive. However, the company is recommending that those experiencing this problem on their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 force restart their timepieces to see if that helps solve the problem before any update is sent.

To force restart either Apple Watch model, hold down the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears. If this doesn't rid your Apple Watch of the "ghost touch" issue, you will have to be patient and wait for Apple to push out a software update aimed at exterminating this bug.

