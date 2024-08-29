Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Report: Apple thinks AI will sell more than USB-C, ramps up iPhone 16 production

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Report: Apple thinks AI will sell more than USB-C, ramps up iPhone 16 production
*Header image is referential and showcases the base model iPhone 15 which will not receive AI. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The iPhone 16 is just around the corner, and apparently Apple has a lot of confidence in how it’s going to do. Though iPhone 15 was a big step because of USB-C, relatively speaking, the company thinks Apple Intelligence is going to be a more enticing reason to upgrade.

As such, Apple has reportedly ordered components for almost 90 million iPhones, up from 80 million last year. Funnily enough, the component suppliers themselves anticipate underwhelming returns for 2024 as they think AI won’t be enough reason to upgrade to an iPhone 16.

As it stands now, I also don’t think Apple’s take on AI is impressive enough to warrant a modest upgrade in hardware. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini. It doesn’t help that not only will the iPhone 16 launch without Apple Intelligence, it won’t even receive all of the advertised features until some time next year.

Video Thumbnail
Judge for yourself. Worth the upgrade? | Video credit — Apple

There’s a bigger problem when it comes to meeting iPhone 16 sales targets: AI might be the only reason to get an iPhone 16 but said AI is not coming to the EU. This is perhaps the most fragmented launch of an iPhone in history.

If an entire region that accounts for so much revenue isn’t getting the most promising feature of Apple’s new smartphone, why in the world would they get one? Not to mention the fact that Apple’s beef with the EU has already begun to crumble the walls around Apple’s garden. The iPhone 16 is going to be a very different phone in the EU.

Apple has always made solid phones, even if a lot of the company’s decisions remain controversial. There’s no doubt the iPhone 16 is going to end up as one of the best phones to buy today.

But is it going to be enough to meet Apple’s expectations? Or is Apple going to have to accept poor sales like it did for the Apple Vision Pro?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless