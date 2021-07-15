We might not see new phones with the Snapdragon 780G chip anymore

We might not see new phones with the Snapdragon 780G chip anymore0
Xiaomi executive claims Snapdragon 780G production capacity is insufficient
Due to a chip shortage, the Snapdragon 780G processor's production capacity is reportedly low, so phone vendors are forced to 'settle' with the less powerful Snapdragon 778G. Actually, the difference between the two processors isn't immense, however, it is worth noting.
Of course, differences between the two processors are hardly noticeable in real use scenarios, so phone vendors like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo can use it without feeling like they were forced to downgrade.
The Xiaomi executive did not give more details on why Snapdragon 780G chips are hard to come by. It is, at the moment, unclear whether or not we will see more phones with this processor going forward.