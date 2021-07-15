Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Processors Qualcomm

We might not see new phones with the Snapdragon 780G chip anymore

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We might not see new phones with the Snapdragon 780G chip anymore
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 780G chip was presented as the mainstream chip for 2021, yet, we don't see many phones rocking it. Now, a Xiaomi executive shed some light on the situation on Chinese website Weibo, claiming the issue is due to a chip shortage of 780Gs, reports Android Authority.

Xiaomi executive claims Snapdragon 780G production capacity is insufficient


Due to a chip shortage, the Snapdragon 780G processor's production capacity is reportedly low, so phone vendors are forced to 'settle' with the less powerful Snapdragon 778G. Actually, the difference between the two processors isn't immense, however, it is worth noting.

The 780G is built upon a 5nm manufacturing process: this is a newer technology compared to the 6nm built 778G, so technically, 5nm processors are more powerful and battery efficient.

Of course, differences between the two processors are hardly noticeable in real use scenarios, so phone vendors like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo can use it without feeling like they were forced to downgrade.

For reference, Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite rocks the Snapdragon 780G.

The Xiaomi executive did not give more details on why Snapdragon 780G chips are hard to come by. It is, at the moment, unclear whether or not we will see more phones with this processor going forward.

