 Snapchatters can now promote their eBay listings directly on Snapchat
Snapchatters can now promote their eBay listings directly on Snapchat

Apps
Snapchatters can now promote their eBay listings directly on Snapchat
You have something you want to sell on eBay, why not use Snapchat's latest feature to promote what you are selling? The social media platform recently announced that its users may now use the Snapchat Camera on Android and iOS to share eBay listings directly in their Snaps.

To use the feature, open the eBay app and choose a listing. After that, tap on the Share icon and choose to share via "Snapchat." Then your phone will directly open the Snapchat Camera with the automated eBay sticker.

When you are in the Snapchat app, just create a Snap with the eBay sticker, decorate it a little using the app's creative tools, and then send the Snap to your story in order to promote what you are selling or to your friends only to share what you want to buy.

In its announcement, Snapchat also shared a link to its Firebase extension that developers can use in their apps to create similar sharing experiences. So, it's possible that soon Snapchatters will be able to share listings from more websites similar to eBay.

With the new eBay integration, Snapchat joins other social media platforms in offering sellers the opportunity to promote their products. Facebook has its Marketplace, and TikTok, with its Square partnership, also enables vendors to create short videos advertising their products.
