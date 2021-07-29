Snapchat adds a new tab 'My Places' with restaurant recommendations to the Snap Map

Snapchat now adds My Places feature to the built-in Snap Map app

The third tab, Popular, is the most interesting out of the three. Actually, this will be the first time Snapchat uses an algorithm to provide you with a personalized recommendation and to help you engage with the world around you. The algorithm takes into account your favorites, what you've tagged recently, and where your friends and other Snapchat users have visited.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up