Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features

Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features0
Snapchat's new "Dynamic Stories" will sync up to local media partners' RSS feeds — the data that a news outlet sends out every time a new article is published — so, when a new story is up, Snapchat's Discover page will be ready to display it. Snapchat claims, "Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens."
However, even if the web version of an article contains a video, don't expect to see one in Dynamic Stories for the time being. As Axios reported, the dynamic stories currently don't include videos, but it's something that Snapchat will add at some point.
As Snapchat explained, these Dynamic Stories "update in real-time," which means that its users will get the latest breaking news stories directly into the Snapchat app. Furthermore, Snapchat stressed that these stories come only from verified media publishers and content creators.
Some of these verified media publishers are:
- In the United States - Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice
- In the United Kingdom - British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror
- In France - Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France
- In India - GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India
With Dynamic Stories, Snapchatters will always have access to the latest news, and the new feature will bring additional benefits to Snapchat and its partners.
Previously, uploading news to Snapchat was a laborious process, and it was harder for publishers to update them when needed. But now, because with Dynamic Stories, the process is automated, publishers will most likely not need to do anything to upload or maintain their pieces on Snapchat.
In addition to making uploading easier, Snapchat will display ads between Dynamic Stories and share a portion of the revenue with publishers.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: