Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features

"Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens."



In the United States - Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice

In the United Kingdom - British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror

In France - Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

In India - GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Snapchat's Discover Page is typically home to fresh content that may be interesting to its users. It also delivers news, but that hasn't been a huge focus until now. In a bid to streamline the news publishing process and keep its users up to date with what's important, Snapchat has now developed a new feature, called "Dynamic Stories." (via).Snapchat's new "Dynamic Stories" will sync up to local media partners' RSS feeds — the data that a news outlet sends out every time a new article is published — so, when a new story is up, Snapchat's Discover page will be ready to display it. Snapchat claims,However, even if the web version of an article contains a video, don't expect to see one in Dynamic Stories for the time being. Asreported, the dynamic stories currently don't include videos, but it's something that Snapchat will add at some point.As Snapchat explained, these Dynamic Stories "update in real-time," which means that its users will get the latest breaking news stories directly into the Snapchat app. Furthermore, Snapchat stressed that these stories come only from verified media publishers and content creators.Some of these verified media publishers are:With Dynamic Stories, Snapchatters will always have access to the latest news, and the new feature will bring additional benefits to Snapchat and its partners.Previously, uploading news to Snapchat was a laborious process, and it was harder for publishers to update them when needed. But now, because with Dynamic Stories, the process is automated, publishers will most likely not need to do anything to upload or maintain their pieces on Snapchat.In addition to making uploading easier, Snapchat will display ads between Dynamic Stories and share a portion of the revenue with publishers.