 Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Snapchat partnering with news publishers to power new Dynamic Stories features

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Snapchat introduces Dynamic Stories, an automated way to bring news to Snapchatters
Snapchat's Discover Page is typically home to fresh content that may be interesting to its users. It also delivers news, but that hasn't been a huge focus until now. In a bid to streamline the news publishing process and keep its users up to date with what's important, Snapchat has now developed a new feature, called "Dynamic Stories." (via 9to5Mac).

Snapchat's new "Dynamic Stories" will sync up to local media partners' RSS feeds — the data that a news outlet sends out every time a new article is published — so, when a new story is up, Snapchat's Discover page will be ready to display it. Snapchat claims, "Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens."

However, even if the web version of an article contains a video, don't expect to see one in Dynamic Stories for the time being. As Axios reported, the dynamic stories currently don't include videos, but it's something that Snapchat will add at some point.

As Snapchat explained, these Dynamic Stories "update in real-time," which means that its users will get the latest breaking news stories directly into the Snapchat app. Furthermore, Snapchat stressed that these stories come only from verified media publishers and content creators.

Some of these verified media publishers are:
  • In the United States - Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice
  • In the United Kingdom - British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror
  • In France - Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France
  • In India - GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

With Dynamic Stories, Snapchatters will always have access to the latest news, and the new feature will bring additional benefits to Snapchat and its partners.

Previously, uploading news to Snapchat was a laborious process, and it was harder for publishers to update them when needed. But now, because with Dynamic Stories, the process is automated, publishers will most likely not need to do anything to upload or maintain their pieces on Snapchat.

In addition to making uploading easier, Snapchat will display ads between Dynamic Stories and share a portion of the revenue with publishers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Clubhouse may soon let you play games within the app
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Costco joins forces with T-Mobile for some irresistible new Galaxy S22 series deals
-$500
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Vote now: Would you repair your own phone?
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Samsung Keyboard gets better at correcting your typos
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile tried (and failed) to recover your stolen data by paying off hackers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless