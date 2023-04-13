Snapchat dark mode for Android looks cool but may be for paying customers





Dark mode Snapchat+ for Android





A developer who tracks Snapchat's progress towards the introduction of dark mode on the Android app - a feature that Snapchat users with iPhones have had for a while now - claims that dark mode is in the early build stages, but it seems to be reserved for Snapchat+ subscribers.





#Snapchat keeps working on the dark mode for #Android



️ It will be a feature for Snapchat+ subscribers pic.twitter.com/utWcmP5CRj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 11, 2023







The Snapchat+ tier costs $3.99/month and allows custom everything or includes features like Story Boost to increase your story visibility among your friends' "Solar System," or story rewatch indicator, among many others.





The premium Snapchat tier also comes with a Snapchat+ badge for bragging rights and the privilege to get first dibs on " exclusive, experimental and pre-release features ." Perhaps this is the reason that dark mode on the Snapchat's Android app will be introduced for paying Plus tier subscribers only.





The first iteration could be chalked off as an experimental feature and be tested by Snapchat+ subs first as an added token of appreciation for their monthly outlays. Hopefully, however, it doesn't stay "exclusive" as that's another possibility written on the Snapchat+ tin.





Snapchat claims 375 million daily active users as of March, with about a third of them in India, but its growth has slowed compared to rival TikTok. Needless to say, introducing dark mode gentler on your eyes while snapping at night is unlikely to buck this trend. It remains to be seen if only Snapchat+ subscribers will get it, or they'll just be the early birds who get the shady worm.