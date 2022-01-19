Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs

“95% of teens have access to a smartphone, and 45% say they are online almost constantly.”

New safeguard in Snapchat’s Quick Add feature





“We recently added a new safeguard to Quick Add, our friend suggestion feature, to further protect 13 to 17 year olds. In order to be discoverable in Quick Add by someone else, users under 18 will need to have a certain number of friends in common with that person -- further ensuring it is a friend they know in real life,”

Snapchat shares updates on drug-fighting initiatives





“88% of drug related content we uncover is now proactively detected by our machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, with the remainder reported by our community. This is an increase of 33% since our previous update. When we find drug dealing activity, we promptly ban the account, use technology to block the offender from creating new accounts on Snapchat, and in some cases proactively refer the account to law enforcement for investigation,”

“In the coming months, we will be sharing more details about the new parental tools we are developing, with the goal of giving parents more insight into who their teens are talking to on Snapchat, while still respecting their privacy.”

You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up