Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Snapchat launches another weird AI generative feature

Apps
@cosminvasile
Snapchat launches another weird AI generative feature
Snap has been investing heavily in AI features for Snapchat, just like many tech giants. The social company even released its own AI chatbot, which was recently under scrutiny for potential risks to children’s privacy.

More recently, Snap allowed its subscribers to generate Snaps by simply clicking the “AI” button on the right of the viewfinder. Of course, all these AI features completely remove any need for creativity when posting content. On the bright side, it’s now much easier to make posts on Snapchat if you’re a Premium user.

Earlier this week, Snap silently released yet another AI-related feature that allows users to create “Custom Bitmoji Pets.” SocialMediaToday reports that Snap is already rolling out AI pets to Snapchat+ subscribers. Some screenshots have been shared on Twitter by Jonah Manzano in case you’re curious about these new Bitmoji pets powered by AI.

Snapchat launches another weird AI generative feature


Basically, you can tell the AI to create a digital pet, which will accompany you on the Snap Map. The only thing that involves AI is the creation process of the pet, so don’t expect it to suddenly start talking or answer your questions.

Another gimmick of the new feature is that your friends on Snapchat will be able to see you along with your digital pet on the Snap Map. This feels like one of those features that no one really asked for, but got, nonetheless.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless