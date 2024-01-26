Snapchat launches another weird AI generative feature
Snap has been investing heavily in AI features for Snapchat, just like many tech giants. The social company even released its own AI chatbot, which was recently under scrutiny for potential risks to children’s privacy.
More recently, Snap allowed its subscribers to generate Snaps by simply clicking the “AI” button on the right of the viewfinder. Of course, all these AI features completely remove any need for creativity when posting content. On the bright side, it’s now much easier to make posts on Snapchat if you’re a Premium user.
Basically, you can tell the AI to create a digital pet, which will accompany you on the Snap Map. The only thing that involves AI is the creation process of the pet, so don’t expect it to suddenly start talking or answer your questions.
Earlier this week, Snap silently released yet another AI-related feature that allows users to create “Custom Bitmoji Pets.” SocialMediaToday reports that Snap is already rolling out AI pets to Snapchat+ subscribers. Some screenshots have been shared on Twitter by Jonah Manzano in case you’re curious about these new Bitmoji pets powered by AI.
Another gimmick of the new feature is that your friends on Snapchat will be able to see you along with your digital pet on the Snap Map. This feels like one of those features that no one really asked for, but got, nonetheless.
