Snpachat users are getting a new AI-powered feature

After launching its own AI chatbot that’s now open to all Snapchat users, not just those paying for the company’s premium service, Snap continues to build its portfolio of AI-powered features.

Today, Snap announced a brand-new AI-powered feature that allows Snapchat users to transform their look through augmented reality. Starting this week, a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams will be available for Snapchatters.

With Dream, users can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities. At the moment, the new feature only allows Snapchatters to use their own face to create up to eight Generated AI selfies, but Snap revealed plans to add the option to add friends into these images.

Snapchat users who want to start using the new AI-powered features must head to Memories, where they will find a new tab specifically created for Dreams. Keep in mind that you’ll have to capture a few selfies before you can actually create a personalized Generative AI model.

However, it looks like Snap is determined to monetize this feature, so only the first eight Dreams will be available for free. If you want to make more, you’ll have to pay money.

Currently, the new Dreams feature is available in Australia and New Zealand, but Snap says it will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks, so be patient if you’re not living in one of the two countries.

