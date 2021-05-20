$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Wearables

Snap's latest Spectacles feature AR capabilities, but you can't buy one

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 20, 2021, 7:16 PM
Snap's latest Spectacles feature AR capabilities, but you can't buy one
Back in September 2016, Snapchat changed its corporate name to Snap and introduced its Spectacles. Basically, the device was a pair of sunglasses with a video camera near the right lens and a light near the left lens (to alert others that the camera was in the process of recording 10 seconds to 30 seconds of video). The clips could be sent to smartphones and from there, onward to social media.

Originally, the device sold out quickly and were sold on Ebay for as much as $980 (vs. the regular price of $129.99). Snapchat also sold the glasses through a vending machine that changed its location every 24 hours. Over the years, Snap improved the Spectacles and today the latest version of the glasses has been announced although they are not for sale.

Snap says that the new glasses are built for creators looking to push the limits of immersive AR experiences. The company seeks to make a connection to developers who create AR images for Snapchat, the new Spectacles will be made available to a limited number of creators who fill out an application online. With 2000 nits of brightness on the display, the product can be used in daytime and nighttime although battery life runs no longer than 30 minutes.


Scanning a code on the new Spectacles web site will let you see how you will look wearing the new glasses directly from your phone. The online application that creators can fill out in an effort to secure one of the new Spectacles can also be found on the updated site. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told The Verge this week that "I don’t believe the phone is going away. I just think that the next generation of Spectacles can help unlock a new way to use AR hands-free, and the ability to really roam around with your eyes looking up at the horizon, out at the world."

The new glasses are equipped with dual 3D waveguide displays, four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, a built-in touch pad, and two front-facing RGB cameras. Eventually, the goal will be to produce AR glasses that will compete with the ones being prepped by companies like Apple, Facebook and others.


Spectacles 3 are still available for $380; the device uses a pair of HD cameras to deliver 3D photos and 60fps video. Four mics provide the user with immersive audio. The box includes a charging case and cable, a cleaning cloth, and a 3D viewer.

