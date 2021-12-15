Snap released a new dedicated video editing app for iPhone—Story Studio

Snap released a new dedicated video editing app for iPhone—Story Studio0
Currently, the app is only available for iOS users in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. There is no word as of yet, about when Snap is planning to launch Story Studio to Android and other regions as well.
With Story Studio, you can add Sounds from Snapchat or the latest popular Lens. Other editing options include frame trimming, splitting, and other timing tools at your disposal. Of course, there are also captions and backgrounds, but more exciting is the ability to add transition animations.
For those who are not familiar, Spotlight in Snapchat is what Reels and Shorts are on Instagram and YouTube. The TikTok-like feature got introduced to Snapchat in November 2020. Like its competitors, Snap also pays users with top-performing Spotlight content on the platform. In fact, the company claims it pays “millions per month” to said, creators.
It looks like Snap is just about managing to stay afloat in the sea of competition. Contrary to popular belief, the company seems to be doing rather well thanks to its determined efforts to be competitive and relative in the game. Further incentives for creators in its community, such as promises for more profit opportunities, are keeping Snapchat’s user base loyal for now.