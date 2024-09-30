The company that made the Smiley Face smartphone turns 20: check it out

Oppo X3 MP3 Player (2005)





Oppo A103 a.k.a. Smiley Face (2008)

Oppo U529 (2010)





Oppo Find (2011)





Oppo Finder (2012)





Oppo N3 (2014)





Oppo R9 (2016)





Oppo Reno (2019)





Oppo Find N (2021)









So, what about you? When did you first hear of Oppo and could you recall the first Oppo product that got your attention?