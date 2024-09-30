Subscribe to access exclusive content
The company that made the Smiley Face smartphone turns 20: check it out

By
0comments
Oppo
The Smiley Face phone by Oppo laying on its display.
Smileys and emojis may be out of the question for you in 2024, but back in the day, they were really popular. The smiling, grinning, crying, kissing, hugging little faces were so admired, that there was even a phone with a smiley on its back panel.

The company that made it now celebrates 20 years! That's pretty respectable. And even more so, given the fact that they started with an MP3 player – while in 2024, they're famous for delivering a jaw-dropping mobile photography experience in their state-of-the-art flagship phones with periscope cameras and what not.

I'm talking, of course, about Oppo.

Their latest blog piece is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on Oppo's two-decade journey that reveals a remarkable transformation within the tech industry.

In the early 2000s, the rise of digital music redefined how people accessed their favorite songs, with MP3 players becoming an essential gadget for music lovers. This shift presented the perfect opportunity for Oppo to enter the consumer electronics market.

Oppo X3 MP3 Player (2005)



In 2005, Oppo released the X3 MP3 player, a compact yet powerful device that appealed to fans who valued high-quality sound. Its lightweight design made it ideal for those with active lifestyles who enjoyed music on the move. The X3 had a distinctive style that may have reminded users of a certain iconic mascot.

Oppo A103 a.k.a. Smiley Face (2008)


Jumping ahead to 2008, Oppo launched its first mobile phone, the A103, affectionately known as the "Smiley Face" due to the playful smile on its back cover. It quickly became popular, not just for its charming design but also for its practical dual-SIM capability, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.

Oppo U529 (2010)



In 2010, before foldable devices became the norm, Oppo introduced the U529, a sleek flip phone. The minimalist design featured a secondary display that allowed users to check notifications without flipping the phone open. The U529's stylish appearance and practicality laid the groundwork for Oppo's future commitment to combining aesthetics with advanced technology.

Oppo Find (2011)



Oppo's first smartphone, the Find (X903), debuted in 2011. This device featured a sliding cover and a full physical keyboard paired with the Android operating system, which was quite innovative at the time. While the sliding mechanism added bulk, it was a small sacrifice for the cutting-edge technology it offered. The Find showcased Oppo’s ambition to push the limits of smartphone design and set the stage for future innovations.

Oppo Finder (2012)



The 2012 release of the Oppo Finder marked a major leap in design and engineering for the company. With a sleek profile of just 6.65 mm, it became the world's thinnest smartphone at the time. Praised internationally for its slim form and powerful performance, the Finder demonstrated Oppo’s dedication to user experience and innovation, influencing smartphone design trends.

Oppo N3 (2014)



Dubbed the "Camera Master," the Oppo N3 made waves in 2014 with its revolutionary rotating camera, improving on earlier models. The N3's rotating camera set it apart in a crowded market, making it a favorite among photography enthusiasts. It also featured a side-positioned charging port for added convenience and was ideal for multimedia use. Its design and features made the N3 one of the most memorable smartphones of the year.

Oppo R9 (2016)



In 2016, Oppo introduced the R9, equipped with the groundbreaking VOOC flash charging system, which offered 2 hours of talk time with just a 5-minute charge. At the time, this technology was a significant advancement. With its slim bezels, edge-to-edge AMOLED display, and sleek design, the R9 quickly became a bestseller, capturing a significant share of the smartphone market and winning design awards for its excellence.

Oppo Reno (2019)



The Oppo Reno series, launched in 2019, quickly became known for its innovative features, particularly the Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G. The Reno 10x zoom’s periscope lens allowed up to 10x hybrid zoom, making it a go-to device for photographers. The shark-fin pop-up camera enabled a notchless display, enhancing the phone’s modern, sleek look. With powerful specs and an impressive AMOLED display, the Reno 10x Zoom was much more than just a camera phone—it was a flagship device that set new standards.

Oppo Find N (2021)



In 2021, Oppo made a breakthrough with the Find N, a foldable smartphone featuring its innovative Flexion Hinge. This hinge, designed to minimize screen creases and eliminate gaps when folded, allowed the phone to stand freely at various angles.

So, what about you? When did you first hear of Oppo and could you recall the first Oppo product that got your attention?
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
