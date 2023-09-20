A smashing Galaxy Buds 2 deal is live at Walmart right now
If you wish to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a nice pair of wireless earbuds, you’ve arrived at your destination, so to speak. We’ve found an incredible Walmart deal on the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds 2. At 40% off right now, they can make a great addition to your tech collection.
As you probably expect, this isn’t the first time these incredible Samsung earbuds are available at a discounted price. However, they rarely get over 30% off at most retailers, meaning it’s not every day that you can get them at such a bargain price. So, if you’re OK with buying them in Graphite, for the deal only applies to the earbuds in that particular color, we suggest you act fast and get them now.
For a pair of earbuds that typically costs just $150, these bad boys are also good for phone calls. Your voice should sound clear and natural during calls. Then again, remember that the integrated microphones don’t offer the same quality as the best earbuds for phone calls.
In terms of battery life, these earbuds offer about five hours of playtime with ANC on or 7.5 hours when you turn off the ANC mode. They come in a wireless charging case that supports fast charging, too. If you store them inside the case between sessions, you can squeeze in about 29 hours (or 20 hours with ANC on) of total playtime.
What makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a worthwhile purchase at $89.72? First of all, they sound just ideal for their price. They provide punchy bass as well as clean and distinguished highs. And if the sound quality doesn’t satisfy you completely, you can tinker with the EQ settings on the app. In short, while hardcore audiophiles might find something to complain about, casual listeners should be satisfied with the sound these earbuds reproduce.
Of course, Samsung’s earbuds also have ANC technology. While it definitely isn’t on par with super premium earbuds by Sony or Bose, the active noise canceling properties on these in-ear headphones are impressive for their price range. As noted in our review, you’ll still hear some muffled sounds when no music is playing on your earbuds. Once you play your favorite jams and turn on the ANC, you get immersed in your own world.
