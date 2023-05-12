Discover Samsung May 15th!
Trending:

In the wrong place at the wrong time, a smartphone is sliced open by "the guillotine"

iOS Android
In the wrong place at the wrong time, a smartphone is sliced open by "the guillotine"
The co-worker of a Redditor (via AndroidPolice) committed the sin of bringing his phone with him while working with an industrial paper cutter, also known as a "guillotine." Most companies won't allow a smartphone to be brought onto a shop's floor to prevent a distraction from leading to an accident. However, there was a problem with the paper cutter that required the use of a flashlight. Like the kind of flashlight that is available on a smartphone.

So that is the situation that the co-worker of Reddit subscriber "hecht0520" found himself in. He put his handset in the wrong place at the wrong time and the device was cleanly cut revealing damage to the aluminum casing, the lithium battery and the motherboard. The Redditor pointed out that the shop manager wasn't happy about the situation but was impressed with how cleanly the paper cutter sliced through the device.


Because the blades on an industrial paper cutter are resharpened frequently (in some places they are replaced every morning), the phone and the phone owner's wallet might have been the only things seriously damaged by the incident. As noted, the paper cutter sliced right through the lithium battery which usually sets off some fireworks. But the Reddit poster figured that the blade cut the phone and battery so quickly that the electrolyte vapors were instantly depressurized preventing an explosion from taking place.

As for the guillotine, the Redditor wrote, "The battery being cut through made the machine emergency shut off, the maintenance tech said it must have detected a short and flipped the shutoff. It's up and running again now, thing's a tank."

Another Redditor fired off a semi-sarcastic response to the events listed above. He wrote, "Man, it takes significant effort in ignoring safety procedures to end up with a phone under a guillotine. This is a damn long chain of things that shouldn't have happened! Kudos."

Just keep in mind that industrial machines like a paper cutter or any machine that has sharp blades or powerful engines do not mix well with smartphones.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless