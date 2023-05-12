In the wrong place at the wrong time, a smartphone is sliced open by "the guillotine"

The co-worker of a Redditor (via AndroidPolice ) committed the sin of bringing his phone with him while working with an industrial paper cutter, also known as a "guillotine." Most companies won't allow a smartphone to be brought onto a shop's floor to prevent a distraction from leading to an accident. However, there was a problem with the paper cutter that required the use of a flashlight. Like the kind of flashlight that is available on a smartphone.





So that is the situation that the co-worker of Reddit subscriber "hecht0520" found himself in. He put his handset in the wrong place at the wrong time and the device was cleanly cut revealing damage to the aluminum casing, the lithium battery and the motherboard. The Redditor pointed out that the shop manager wasn't happy about the situation but was impressed with how cleanly the paper cutter sliced through the device.











Because the blades on an industrial paper cutter are resharpened frequently (in some places they are replaced every morning), the phone and the phone owner's wallet might have been the only things seriously damaged by the incident. As noted, the paper cutter sliced right through the lithium battery which usually sets off some fireworks. But the Reddit poster figured that the blade cut the phone and battery so quickly that the electrolyte vapors were instantly depressurized preventing an explosion from taking place.







As for the guillotine, the Redditor wrote, "The battery being cut through made the machine emergency shut off, the maintenance tech said it must have detected a short and flipped the shutoff. It's up and running again now, thing's a tank."





Another Redditor fired off a semi-sarcastic response to the events listed above. He wrote, "Man, it takes significant effort in ignoring safety procedures to end up with a phone under a guillotine. This is a damn long chain of things that shouldn't have happened! Kudos."





Just keep in mind that industrial machines like a paper cutter or any machine that has sharp blades or powerful engines do not mix well with smartphones.

