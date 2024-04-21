Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Slack’s AI tools are now available to all paying customers

By
Apps
Slack’s AI tools are now available to all paying customers
Slack has been testing its AI-powered tools with a select number of customers since the beginning of the year. Today, Salesforce, Slack’s parent company, announced that the AI tools are available to all paid customers.

Previously, these AI tools were only available for Enterprise plans. However, starting this week, all customers can pay for the Slack AI add-on, which is priced at $10 per user per month for Slack Pro and Business+ plans.

Slack’s AI tools provide customers with some generative capabilities, including the ability to search for answers that offer personalized, intelligent responses, as well as channel recaps that generate key highlights, and thread summaries.

These native features don’t require any training and are easy to use. Also, Slack announced that it does not share customer data with LLM providers and does not use customer data to train large language models (LLMs).

Slack AI runs on the company’s infrastructure and its LLMs are hosted directly within Slack ensuring that customer’s data remains in-house. Although Slack AI was originally only available in English, the tools now support Spanish and Japanese too, with more languages coming soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
These three Android apps can wipe out users' bank and stock accounts; delete them now!
These three Android apps can wipe out users' bank and stock accounts; delete them now!

Latest News

Samsung, Qualcomm team up to produce 20% faster 5G downlink data speeds
Samsung, Qualcomm team up to produce 20% faster 5G downlink data speeds
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Android 15 will be able to tell you how healthy the storage chip on your phone is
Android 15 will be able to tell you how healthy the storage chip on your phone is
Huawei's new Kirin 9010 SoC shows huge performance gap compared to older Snapdragon chip
Huawei's new Kirin 9010 SoC shows huge performance gap compared to older Snapdragon chip
These new iPhone camera tricks will change the way you take photos and videos forever!
These new iPhone camera tricks will change the way you take photos and videos forever!
Anker's remarkable Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are 41% cheaper and reduced to an impulse buy
Anker's remarkable Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are 41% cheaper and reduced to an impulse buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless