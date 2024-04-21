Up Next:
Slack’s AI tools are now available to all paying customers
Slack has been testing its AI-powered tools with a select number of customers since the beginning of the year. Today, Salesforce, Slack’s parent company, announced that the AI tools are available to all paid customers.
Previously, these AI tools were only available for Enterprise plans. However, starting this week, all customers can pay for the Slack AI add-on, which is priced at $10 per user per month for Slack Pro and Business+ plans.
These native features don’t require any training and are easy to use. Also, Slack announced that it does not share customer data with LLM providers and does not use customer data to train large language models (LLMs).
Previously, these AI tools were only available for Enterprise plans. However, starting this week, all customers can pay for the Slack AI add-on, which is priced at $10 per user per month for Slack Pro and Business+ plans.
Slack’s AI tools provide customers with some generative capabilities, including the ability to search for answers that offer personalized, intelligent responses, as well as channel recaps that generate key highlights, and thread summaries.
These native features don’t require any training and are easy to use. Also, Slack announced that it does not share customer data with LLM providers and does not use customer data to train large language models (LLMs).
Slack AI runs on the company’s infrastructure and its LLMs are hosted directly within Slack ensuring that customer’s data remains in-house. Although Slack AI was originally only available in English, the tools now support Spanish and Japanese too, with more languages coming soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: