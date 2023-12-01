Skype now supports a secondary camera feed, chats get a vibrant upgrade
The first day of December marks the launch of an important update for Skype, which brings a few useful new features. The ability to add a secondary camera feed and the new Stacked Media Albums for photos and videos are the main highlights of Skype’s latest update.
The new Skype 8.110.76.102 update is only available to Insider users at the moment. If you’re enrolled in the beta program, the update will allow you to use your mobile camera to add a dynamic secondary view.
In addition to TwinCam, Skype’s chats received an upgrade with Stacked Media Albums for photos and videos. Thanks to the latest update, Skype users will be able to share multiple visuals, which will be displayed in a stack, each framed to match the theme.
Basically, you can combine multiple images and videos into a single album stack within your chat. The photos will have a white border in light mode or a black edge in dark mode. Obviously, you need to share at least two photos or videos in chat for them to be combined in an album stack.
Keep in mind that these new features will be rolled out gradually over the next couple of days, so if you don’t see them immediately, be patient.
It makes it much easier to show multiple activities on a single screen by combining your desktop and mobile camera views. The new feature is called TwinCam and can be activated with a simple QR scan from your phone during any Skype call on your desktop.
Last but not least, the latest Skype update address an issue with the app randomly signing users out when sending an audio or video message on Mac.
