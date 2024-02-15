Do you hate voice messages? Skype announces Audio Transcription feature and makes them into text

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

If you find yourself often in noisy environments, or you’ve got hearing problems, or you haven’t got the time to listen to lengthy voice messages – or you simply hate it when your friends bombard you with 60-second “uhhhh”/“uhmmmm”-plagued voice messages that actually contain 2 lines of meaningful information – well, Skype has you covered.

The once-almighty chat platform announces the new Audio Transcription feature that converts voice messages into text for improved clarity and accessibility (via MSPowerUser). Users can activate transcription with a tap, seeing both audio waveform and text simultaneously.

Thanks to Skype’s latest Insider build (8.113) the new feature for improved accessibility and clarity in audio messaging (Audio Transcription) is accessible: it allows users to convert voice messages into text format, enhancing message comprehension and facilitating communication for users with hearing impairments.

Skype’s commitment to inclusivity shines brighter with audio transcriptions, making audio messages accessible to everyone, including those with hearing impairments.


“Moreover, Skype also introduced a top menu selector for easier navigation between reaction categories, eliminating the need for extensive scrolling. The user-friendly design features readily accessible favorite reactions and expands the emoticon library with more options for expressive communication”, the report reads.

Say goodbye to endless scrolling! Our top menu selector allows you to swiftly jump between categories like Love, Celebrations, and Agreement, making it a breeze to find your desired reaction.


These features are currently available in the Insider build and are expected to be released to the broader user base in the near future!

