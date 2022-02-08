New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups

Signal gets a long-anticipated feature that allows you to change phone number and still keep conversations

As some of you may probably know, Signal conversations are end-to-end encrypted, and because of that, the app links the user's chats to their phone number, and chats are not synchronized to the cloud for privacy reasons (as it is, Signal is a privacy-focused chat app after all). However, if the user needs to change their phone number, all conversations from the previous number are lost.





Once the change has been made, all your Signal contacts will be notified about it in their respective chat window with you.





How to change phone number on Signal with the new feature

In Signal, tap your profile > Settings (iOS only) > Account > Change Phone Number Select Continue Enter your old number in the first field and your new number in the second field Select Continue or Done Confirm the new number is correct (or Edit Number if it needs to be edited) Select Change Number Follow the instructions to complete the registration process

In case you don't have access to Signal with your own number, you will have to delete your account to wipe the message history and then register for a new account with the new number.



Signal is one of the most secure instant messaging apps right now

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up