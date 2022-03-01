Signal replies to the rumors of its being hacked

Signal replies to the rumors of its being hacked0
We've had an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe & rumors are circulating that Signal is hacked & compromised. This is false. Signal is not hacked. We believe these rumors are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives.— Signal (@signalapp) February 28, 2022
In its Twitter post, Signal also said that it 'had an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe' and hinted that it was probably because of this uptick that the rumors started circulating in the first place.
Signal uses end-to-end encryption to protect the messages you send. With end-to-end encryption, the messages you send will be visible only to you and the other person who receives them. If the messages are intercepted, the interceptor will only see an incomprehensible combination of text and symbols.
