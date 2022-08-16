Hackers could have obtained 1,900 Signal users' numbers, Signal warns affected users what to do

Signal warns 1,900 users to enable Registration Lock

Signal announced that it has alarted all the users that had their accounts potentially revealed to the hackers that attacked Twilio. Twilio basically provides Signal with SMS phone number verification services. Additionally, Signal stated the attackers were searching for three specific numbers during the time they had access before Twilio kicked them out.



However, worry not - message history, contact lists, profile information or blocked people, and any other personal data has remained secure for all users.







We have identified and are contacting the 1,900 potentially affected users. We are prompting them to re-register their Signal numbers and encouraging them to enable registration lock. We are also working with Twilio to ensure they upgrade their security practices. 3/ — Signal (@signalapp) August 15, 2022



Here's how to set up Registration Lock for your Signal:

Go to Signal Settings > Account > Registration Lock

There, you can enable or disable it (this can only be modified on your phone)