Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Shopify has your back if you want to try the AI magic with a new image editor

Apps
Shopify has your back if you want to try the AI magic with a new image editor
Back in ancient times, supermarkets used to hand out paper brochures with the week’s top offers. Naturally, you didn’t pay much attention to the product image – you focused on the price.

It’s only after you try to sell something online – and you need a cool product photo – that you realize there’s a thing called “product photography” and the eggs, ham or pineapple images didn’t just materialize out of thin air on the brochure’s pages.

See, the better photo an offer has, the higher the chances for a successful deal.

That’s why Shopify introduces a new tool to help out all who are selling products online. It’s an AI image editor that should aid users in creating more appealing and attractive images for their offers.

Moving beyond the product-on-a-rug aesthetic can be challenging, and you’ll be surprised to see just how much money big companies spend on setting up dedicated product photography studios with expensive backdrops. Not to mention the cameras, lenses and manpower a brand has to invest in.

Most people don’t have anything close to that, most people just have their iPhones and their bedrooms (via Android Headlines).

The way Shopify’s AI editor will operate is you’ll upload an image of your product, and suggest certain edits that can be made to it. For example, if you have a picture of a pair of headphones, and you want to look like they are in the sky, you can upload the image and ask the AI to generate a background of the sky. Just like other image generators, this tool has different visual styles.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless