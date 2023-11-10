This photographer says shooting with the iPhone 15 Pro Max is like “having a third hand”
There’s a photography exhibition in Paris that’s been shot exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max – the two-day event is held at the Salon Corderie and features work from five esteemed photographers.
So, if you’re planning a weekend in Paris, make sure to check it out.
The two-day exhibition is titled “I Remember You” and, as explained by Apple, is “celebrating the intersection of photography and nostalgia”. The five artists’ names are Malin Fezehai, Karl Hab, Vivien Liu, Mika Ninagawa, and Stefan Ruiz. They show off what the latest flagship from Apple is capable of.
Karl Hab, a Paris-based photographer, says “Shooting with iPhone is like having a third hand that could capture exactly what I wanted when I wanted. I know I can rely on iPhone to precisely match what I see on the screen. And with this recent model, the 5x lens made me see things differently. You can truly push the limits of the device and showcase a different perspective on your work”.
“‘I Remember You’ brings together five photographers who share their deeply personal conceptions of memory, connection, and nostalgia,” explains Isolde Brielmaier, Ph.D., the exhibition’s curatorial advisor. “It is a moving glimpse of life, preserved in time.”
Karl Hab is not the only one who’s fascinated by the 5x lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Vivien Liu, who’s based in Hong Kong, says “The 5x lens on iPhone 15 Pro Max was indispensable when trying to zero in on the details and textures of the aged buildings around me. Combined with the abundance of natural lighting, I was able to create images that are full of contrast between light and shadow. I’ve come to rely on it for my commercial work at various stages in the creative process with its wide array of focal lengths and shooting modes”.
