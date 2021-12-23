Shazam promotion can get you a five-month free Apple Music trial subscription

Shazam promotion can get you a five-month free Apple Music trial subscription0
New users can get five months of free Apple Music
New users of the Apple Music service will be able to get five months free trial via Shazam, while current users have the chance to get a free two-month subscription. In order to benefit from this offer, you can go to shazam.com/applemusic from your phone and redeem the offer. If this doesn't work, you can try redeeming through the Apple Music banner in the Shazam app for iOS.
You will need to log in to the app with your Apple ID and confirm your subscription for five months for free. The offer is going to be valid until January 31, 2022. Of course, if you don't cancel the trial before it expires, you will be charged for the Apple Music subscription.
Apple Music is a music streaming service by Apple with millions of songs
Apple Music has been competing with other music-streaming services such as Spotify for the past few years and has enjoyed many promotions and new features.
Recently, Apple introduced another promotion for the service, tied to a Siri Voice Plan. This new plan was introduced with iOS 15.2.
However, this plan has some important aspects worth mentioning that stand behind its cheaper pricing. For example, although you can listen to everything Apple Music has in its catalog, you can only use Siri to do that.
This basically means that if you want to play a song, you need to use Siri to play it for you. Additionally, the Apple Music Voice Plan doesn't include Spatial and Lossless Audio.
Luckily, the list of audio devices that qualify for this offer includes everything from the current generation of AirPods, either with a wired or wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro, the premium over-the-ear headphones AirPods Max, and Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Solo Pro but not the OG non-Pro AirPods, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Studio3 Wireless, EP, or Flex. After the six-month trial period expires, you will be automatically charged for the Apple Music subscription if you don't decide to cancel in advance.
Currently, Apple Music has to try to catch up to Spotify in terms of subscriber count, with the latter having a big subscriber base already and constantly improving and evolving its platform. Other Apple Music competitors on the music streaming market are Tidal and YouTube Music. If you're wondering which one of these services you need or you would like to have, you can check out our detailed comparison we did between the four in order to help you with your choice.