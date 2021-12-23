Shazam promotion can get you a five-month free Apple Music trial subscription

New users can get five months of free Apple Music



New users of the Apple Music service will be able to get five months free trial via Shazam, while current users have the chance to get a free two-month subscription. In order to benefit from this offer, you can go to shazam.com/applemusic from your phone and redeem the offer. If this doesn't work, you can try redeeming through the Apple Music banner in the Shazam app for iOS.





Apple Music is a music streaming service by Apple with millions of songs

However, this plan has some important aspects worth mentioning that stand behind its cheaper pricing. For example, although you can listen to everything Apple Music has in its catalog, you can only use Siri to do that.





