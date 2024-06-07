Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Seven new games on Apple Arcade: four are already available, three are coming in July

By
Seven new games are joining Apple Arcade’s catalog, which boasts over 200 games with no ads or in-app purchases. The service launches four titles: Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, and Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+.

These are already live and from July 3 onwards, players will have three more new games: Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Punch Kick Duck+, and the popular, relaxing Zen Koi Pro+ from Singapore-based game studio LandShark Games.

Ubisoft's Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse (this is one of the games that is already available) will challenge you to build the ultimate deck with over 100 battle cards featuring Knights, Ninjas, Pirates, Cowboy Rabbids, and more as you collect legends from the five corners of the multiverse.

Explore wacky universes, hopping into the Time-Washing-Machine to navigate over 50 absurd Rabbid stages, including the Noodles Valleys of Dragon Land, the legendary altar of Excalibutter, and the mighty Mount Rabbidsmore. Enjoy family-friendly gameplay with simple controls, allowing you to play at your own pace, optimize tactics, or just enjoy the funny Rabbids on your journey.

After July 3, as mentioned above, users will be able to enjoy Outlanders 2: Second Nature by Pomelo Games. This latest installment of the charming town builder will captivate players with its imaginative levels, easy-to-learn but hard-to-master gameplay, and offbeat humor.

A courageous new generation of outlanders are ready to reshape life in the Outlands with new approaches to building and surviving an ecosystem more vibrant than ever before. Featuring a campaign mode with 21 levels at launch and a Challenges mode updated biweekly, players will experience fully revamped graphics. There'll be new Tropiclands and Winterlands biomes with weather events, double the amount of buildings and resources, and a captivating cast of leaders with unique personalities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

