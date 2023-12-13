You can now set your Instagram status as a selfie video and reply to notes with more than just text





Instagram's Notes, once a quiet corner for ephemeral text updates, is undergoing a metamorphosis. The platform announced today that it is expanding its capabilities by mixing in multimedia, such as video notes, emoji-infused replies, and an exciting new way to express yourself beyond the limitations of text.Gone are the days of static text updates. Video notes take center stage, allowing users to capture and share fleeting moments in just two seconds. Whether it's a quick burst of laughter, a heartfelt message to a loved one, or a glimpse into your daily life, video notes will offer you a way to showcase it. However, these short looping updates will be reserved for your inner circle as only mutual followers and your designated "Close Friends" can view them.





Creating a video note will be as easy as navigating to your inbox, tapping on your profile picture, and letting your creativity flow. Each take is capped at two seconds, and the ever-present "trash can" button stands ready for creative retakes. Once your note is ready, you can add an extra touch a with a text bubble, post it, and wait for it to disappear in 24 hours.





This new feature was teased by Instagram boss, Adam Mosseri, when it began its testing stages. At the time, Mosseri shared a video on how a video note could be created, as seen below.





But the evolution doesn't stop there. Instagram Notes now will allow users to reply with GIFs, photos, videos, audio recordings, and stickers. Responding is as simple as tapping on a note and composing your reply.









These replies will arrive as direct messages, fostering a more personal and engaging conversation. With this update, Instagram embraces the power of the ephemeral messages, encouraging users to ditch generic comments and express themselves through video, audio, and emojis.