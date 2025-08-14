Apple’s speedy iPad (A16) gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Sure, you could argue that $50 isn’t a bonkers discount, and you’d be right. However, this iPad is the entry-level model, and you can get it for just under $300 if you opt for the Wi‑Fi–only variant with 128GB of storage. That’s a pretty great price for all the value you get from this bad boy.Thanks to its A16 chip, it delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat, which is something you can rarely say for tablets in the $300 price range. Additionally, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, offering pleasant visuals on the go. Sure, it can’t beat the deep blacks of OLED panels, but those are only available on the Pro models. So, we believe the screen is great for the price.Plus, you get a 28.93Wh battery on board, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. As our dedicated battery tests showed, the power cell delivers up to 10 hours and 17 minutes of web browsing or six hours and 20 minutes of video streaming before requiring a recharge.All in all, the A16-powered iPad is a solid choice if you want a speedy tablet that won’t break the bank. So, don’t waste any more time and get this handsome fella at a cheaper price now while you can!