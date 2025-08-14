$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple’s speedy iPad (A16) gets a sweet discount on Amazon

The tablet delivers fast performance, offers a pleasant viewing experience on the go, and is an absolute must-have. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an iPad (A16).
There’s only one thing better than getting an affordable and capable tablet: getting that same tablet at a sweet discount. And right now, Amazon lets you have this exact experience by scoring the 11-inch A16-powered iPad for $50 off its price. Even better, almost all storage variations and color options are available at the same discount, allowing you to get the one that best fits your needs, budget, and style for less.

iPad 11th Gen (A16): Save $50!

$50 off (14%)
Act fast and score Apple's latest iPad with an A16 chip for $50 off its price on Amazon. The slate offers speedy performance, has a beautiful display and is great value for money. Act fast and save!
Buy at Amazon

Sure, you could argue that $50 isn’t a bonkers discount, and you’d be right. However, this iPad is the entry-level model, and you can get it for just under $300 if you opt for the Wi‑Fi–only variant with 128GB of storage. That’s a pretty great price for all the value you get from this bad boy.

Thanks to its A16 chip, it delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without even breaking a sweat, which is something you can rarely say for tablets in the $300 price range. Additionally, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, offering pleasant visuals on the go. Sure, it can’t beat the deep blacks of OLED panels, but those are only available on the Pro models. So, we believe the screen is great for the price.

Plus, you get a 28.93Wh battery on board, which can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. As our dedicated battery tests showed, the power cell delivers up to 10 hours and 17 minutes of web browsing or six hours and 20 minutes of video streaming before requiring a recharge.

All in all, the A16-powered iPad is a solid choice if you want a speedy tablet that won’t break the bank. So, don’t waste any more time and get this handsome fella at a cheaper price now while you can!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless