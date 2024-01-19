Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

These Sennheiser workout earbuds are currently a steal that your inner gym rat would want to grab asap

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These Sennheiser workout earbuds are currently a steal that your inner gym rat would want to grab as
Fellow gym rat, we have incredible news for you. Amazon is currently selling the Sennheiser Sport True wireless earbuds, Sennheiser's earbuds for gym rats, at an awesome 33% discount. And if you pull up that fancy phone of yours, open the calculator app, and start, well, calculating, you'll see you can now score these nice earbuds for the gym for $50 less than usual as long as you act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds: Now 33% OFF on Amazon!

Grab a pair of Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds on Amazon and save $50! The earbuds deliver an amazing sound and come with an IP54 rating, which makes them great for the gym.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


In true Sennheiser fashion, the Sport True earbuds offer amazing sound. Additionally, they deliver strong bass out of the box, which is pretty awesome when pumping iron. That said, you can use the EQ functionality inside the Sennheiser Smart Control app to tailor the sound to your liking in case their default sound profile is not your cup of tea.

Additionally, the Sennheiser Sport True earbuds pack an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, giving them incredible durability. On top of that, they pack good battery life. On their own, these bad boys deliver up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 27 hours.

However, we should also note that the Sport True earphones have one huge downside: they don't have ANC functionality. But we must also mention that they offer a tight fit and have good noise isolation.

Overall, the Sennheiser Sport True offer a lot for their price and if you can live without ANC and are in the market for workout earbuds that won't break the bank, these are the earphones you should go for. Just be sure to get them now, since you never know when Amazon will return them to their usual price.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless