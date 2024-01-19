These Sennheiser workout earbuds are currently a steal that your inner gym rat would want to grab asap

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds: Now 33% OFF on Amazon! Grab a pair of Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds on Amazon and save $50! The earbuds deliver an amazing sound and come with an IP54 rating, which makes them great for the gym. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

In true Sennheiser fashion, the Sport True earbuds offer amazing sound. Additionally, they deliver strong bass out of the box, which is pretty awesome when pumping iron. That said, you can use the EQ functionality inside the Sennheiser Smart Control app to tailor the sound to your liking in case their default sound profile is not your cup of tea.Additionally, the Sennheiser Sport True earbuds pack an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, giving them incredible durability. On top of that, they pack good battery life. On their own, these bad boys deliver up to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 27 hours.However, we should also note that the Sport True earphones have one huge downside: they don't have ANC functionality. But we must also mention that they offer a tight fit and have good noise isolation.Overall, the Sennheiser Sport True offer a lot for their price and if you can live without ANC and are in the market for workout earbuds that won't break the bank, these are the earphones you should go for. Just be sure to get them now, since you never know when Amazon will return them to their usual price.