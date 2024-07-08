Save 50% on the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds while you can
A few days ago, we reported about two sweet deals on top-notch Sennheiser headphones. The first one was on the Sennheiser HD 450BT and their massive 53% discount on Amazon, while the second one was on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4, which were discounted by a whopping $150 at Best Buy.
Now, we are back with another sweet deal on a Sennheiser audio product, but this time, we'll be talking about the company's ex-flagship MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in White and their awesome 50% price cut on Amazon.
Oh, yeah! Right now, you can grab these top-tier earphones for half their price as long as you take advantage of this deal and go for the model in White color. This way, you'll score top-notch earbuds for just under $140, saving a whole $140 off the regular price. As you can see, this is an incredible and pretty unmissable offer, as you rarely get the chance to grab high-end earphones for half off. Furthermore, we suggest acting fast, as the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are worth every penny, and it would be a shame to miss the chance to snag them at such a huge discount.
Given that it's summer, and you're probably training hard for that shredded physique, you'll be happy to learn that these fellas also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. This means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction, making them good for the gym. Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.
Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 easily fall into the category of the best earbuds you can buy, with their awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and great battery life. So, act quickly and treat yourself to a pair for 50% off today!
As proper Sennheiser earphones, these fellas deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they come with top-tier ANC, which can easily mute a large portion of the world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.
Given that it's summer, and you're probably training hard for that shredded physique, you'll be happy to learn that these fellas also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. This means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction, making them good for the gym. Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.
Things that are NOT allowed: