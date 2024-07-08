Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save 50% on the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds while you can

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save 50% on the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds while you can
A few days ago, we reported about two sweet deals on top-notch Sennheiser headphones. The first one was on the Sennheiser HD 450BT and their massive 53% discount on Amazon, while the second one was on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4, which were discounted by a whopping $150 at Best Buy.

Now, we are back with another sweet deal on a Sennheiser audio product, but this time, we'll be talking about the company's ex-flagship MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in White and their awesome 50% price cut on Amazon.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 in White: Save $140 !

Snag a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds in white on Amazon and save $140. That's a full 50% discount if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. Treat yourself to top-quality earbuds for just under $140 today!
$140 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Oh, yeah! Right now, you can grab these top-tier earphones for half their price as long as you take advantage of this deal and go for the model in White color. This way, you'll score top-notch earbuds for just under $140, saving a whole $140 off the regular price. As you can see, this is an incredible and pretty unmissable offer, as you rarely get the chance to grab high-end earphones for half off. Furthermore, we suggest acting fast, as the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are worth every penny, and it would be a shame to miss the chance to snag them at such a huge discount.

As proper Sennheiser earphones, these fellas deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they come with top-tier ANC, which can easily mute a large portion of the world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

Given that it's summer, and you're probably training hard for that shredded physique, you'll be happy to learn that these fellas also come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. This means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction, making them good for the gym. Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 easily fall into the category of the best earbuds you can buy, with their awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and great battery life. So, act quickly and treat yourself to a pair for 50% off today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless