The top-tier Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are still 36% OFF on Amazon; grab a pair now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon had an amazing sale on the even more amazing Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds, offering these awesome high-end earphones for 36% off their price, letting you save $101 on these top-tier earbuds. Well, today, we are happy to report that Amazon's incredible offer on these high-quality earbuds is still available, which means you are now getting a second chance to snatch a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for way less than usual.
As a true Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver incredible sound. You can even tailor their audio entirely to your liking via the built-in EQ functionality in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. In addition to their awesome sound, the earbuds pack awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC), letting you enjoy your favorite songs in peace, away from the troubles and noises of this world.
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are truly worth every single penny spent. They offer top-tier sound, good ANC, and awesome battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current 36% discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in Black turns these earbuds into an even bigger bargain. However, the offer has been available for a while, and we don't know how long it will stay this way, so if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding earbuds we suggest you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a discounted price now while you still can!
As a true Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver incredible sound. You can even tailor their audio entirely to your liking via the built-in EQ functionality in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. In addition to their awesome sound, the earbuds pack awesome passive noise and active noise-canceling (ANC), letting you enjoy your favorite songs in peace, away from the troubles and noises of this world.
On top of all we just mentioned, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 come with pretty awesome battery life. On their own, these bad deliver p to 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 28 hours. They are also IPX4 certified, which means they are water-resistant and can withstand splashes of water. Therefore, you will be able to use them in the gym as well.
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are truly worth every single penny spent. They offer top-tier sound, good ANC, and awesome battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current 36% discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in Black turns these earbuds into an even bigger bargain. However, the offer has been available for a while, and we don't know how long it will stay this way, so if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding earbuds we suggest you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a discounted price now while you still can!
Things that are NOT allowed: