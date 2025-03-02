At 40% off, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport drop to a record-low price on Amazon
Finding quality workout earbuds with plenty of onboard features may be challenging, but not when you get the Sennheiser Momentum Sport. These buddies are extremely expensive at nearly $330, but Amazon now lets you grab a pair for 40% off! This, by the way, brings them to their best price, so you should definitely check them out.
True, since they have such a high MSRP, these wireless earbuds aren't exactly cheap at 40% off. However, they have plenty of features to make hardcore athletes happy. And if you're OK with coughing up almost $200 for a pair, now's the time to act. Alternatively, you can check out the JBL Endurance Peak 3, which are also among the best workout earbuds and are way more affordable.
But how do these wireless earbuds sound? They have an excellent workout-oriented audio profile. That means you get a boost in bass and mid frequencies, while highs are slightly less prominent. In other words, they're not the perfect choice for critical listening but are good enough to keep you motivated during workouts.
As for battery life, these fellas promise up to 24 hours of total playtime with the charging case. While that's not a stellar result, it's more than good enough for their target audience — after all, few users work out for over six hours at a time.
At the end of the day, whether these are worth your investment or not is up to you. All we can say is they're way more tempting than usual at their best price. Visit Amazon and save 40% on the Sennheiser Momentum Sport in Black while you still can.
The Sennheiser Momentum Sport may be costly, but they bring a lot to the table. Most notably, these fellas have in-ear sensors that monitor heart rate and body temperature, helping you optimize your workouts. On top of that, they offer seamless app integration, connecting to Garmin Connect, Apple Health, and other workout apps to deliver performance insights.
As for their ANC performance, it's neither the best nor the worst in class. Their semi-open design allows them to effectively reduce background sounds by a reasonable amount, though they certainly can't measure up to the Sony WF-1000XM4. They come with three ANC modes: anti-wind, regular ANC and transparency mode. For cyclists and runners, the first mode should be particularly useful.
