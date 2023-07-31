Snag a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 high-end headphones for $120 off from Amazon

Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoring a huge saving on an awesome pair of wireless headphones is a rare opportunity. This is why we strongly encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal because Amazon is now giving you a chance to save big on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, which are just phenomenal headphones.

How big is this saving, you are probably wondering. Well, the white-colored version of these amazing headphones is currently discounted by 32%, which translates into a sweet, sweet $120 discount. Not bad, right? Moreover, the black colored model is also on sale. It is currently available for $96 off its usual price on Amazon. So even if white isn't your color, you can still save a significant sum on the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for $120 off from Amazon. The headphones sound amazing, have great ANC, and come with incredible battery life.
$120 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


As true Sennheiser headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 sound incredible. Sennheiser is one of the big names in the audiophile space, and these bad boys definitely don't disappoint in terms of sound. Furthermore, the Sennheiser Smart Control app features an equalizer option, so you can tailor the sound of your Sennheiser Momentum 4 to your liking if you don't like how the headphones sound out of the box.

But the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are more than just awesome-sounding headphones. They pack ANC functionality, which is pretty good, albeit not the best out there. Nevertheless, you can still shut yourself off from the outside world with these.

On top of their great sound and pretty awesome ANC, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also pack incredible battery life. The headphones offer about 56 hours of playback with ANC on. That's just huge.

So, with great sound, nice ANC, incredible battery life, and now $120 off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are just a bargain right now. Get yours at a discount before it's too late.

