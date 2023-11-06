Treat yourself to the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 and save on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’ve set your mind on upgrading your listening experience with a new set of high-end wireless headphones, you’re probably prepared to cough up quite a bit of money. But if you hurry up, you can get one of the most premium headphones - Sennheiser Momentum 4 - with a tempting discount. Right now, these headphones go for 24% less than usual on Amazon.
With an MSRP of $379.95, it’s clear that these headphones provide a next-level listening experience. They both look and sound quite incredible. Using them is as easy as pie, too, for they’re also equipped with handy and intuitive touch controls.
Sound-wise, the headphones should meet the needs of most people. Demanding critical listeners might find something to complain about, but the average user will find them to be exceptional. They deliver rich and clear highs and instrumentals and don’t overemphasize the lower frequencies. Then again, that’s to be expected of a set of headphones that can typically set you back almost $400.
Like every other high-end headset on the market today, the Momentum 4 features active noise canceling. You can either adjust the level of ANC to meet your needs or rely on the Adaptive ANC to do it for you. Amazingly, this headset also allows you to define up to 20 geotags to toggle between different ANC modes. This feature isn’t available on every set of headphones, so kudos to Sennheiser for pulling that one.
While this isn’t the best deal we’ve seen for this headset, we should note that it doesn’t get discounted very often. In fact, this is the first time in about two months that we have found it sporting a lighter price tag. Still, in case these headphones don’t meet your budget even with this sweet discount, know that many early Black Friday deals on wireless headphones are already up for grabs.
These headphones are more lightweight compared to previous models. That’s because Sennheiser opted for a plastic band here instead of the usual metal one. So, they shouldn’t make you feel uncomfortable even after several hours of use.
In addition, the Momentum 4 are just as impressive on the battery front. According to the manufacturer, this headset can last up to 60 hours of playtime, which is decidedly fantastic. To sum up, these headphones may be a bit more expensive, but they should make a worthwhile investment. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s generous offer and get them at 24% off now.
