Enjoy great sound and health tracking with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport at their best price on Amazon

Are you tired of the same old songs that blast at the gym? Well, you now have the chance to take matters into your own hands and get proper workout earbuds for less with this deal.

Amazon is still selling the feature-rich Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds for 23% off their price, letting you save about $76 and score a pair for under the $255 mark. We first noticed this deal a couple of weeks ago, and while we are excited it's still available, we suggest taking advantage of it now, as it might not stay that way for long.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport: Save $76!

Amazon is offering the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport for $76 off their price. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have health-tracking features, and are a real bargain. Act fast and save while you can!
$76 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


As top-notch Sennheiser earbuds, the new MOMENTUM Sport earphones deliver exceptional sound with a strong bass. In addition, you can tailor your listening experience via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. They also have effective ANC, which silences pesky noises like the hisser doing dumbbell presses next to you, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

But while the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport deliver amazing sound and good ANC, their biggest selling point is their health-tracking features. They can measure your heart rate and even your body temperature. Additionally, they boast an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, which gives them good protection against dust and lets them survive water jets. So while not completely dust-tight or waterproof, they will survive even the heaviest workouts.

Battery life is solid, too. You get up to 6 hours of playtime with the earbuds alone, and with the case, that stretches to 24 hours. Moreover, they support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge giving you around 45 minutes of battery life.

As you can see, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport sound like a big bang for your buck. So, don't hesitate; start your fitness journey with a pair of top-tier sports earbuds today!
